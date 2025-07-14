Warm & muggy with a daily chance of storms the rest of the week

Headlines



ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS ALL WEEK

HUMIDITY REMAINS HIGH

DAILY CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS

Today is the only day that there are not storms in the forecast. The rest of the week will feature a daily chance of storms going forward. Most of the them will be driven by the daytime heating in the afternoon and early evening hours. As for severe weather, that remains fairly low until we get closer to the weekend.

Temperatures for out Tuesday will be in the upper 80s once again with some areas likely hitting the 90° mark. Humidity will be elevated as well, and that will make it feel like it is in the 90s for almost everyone.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening will locally heavy downpours. Nothing we aren't used to at this point of the summer. The main impact will be locally heavy rainfall and some lightning. Here is what radar could potentially look like in the afternoon around 5 pm.

If you have outdoor plans please keep this in mind as they could be impacted. Most storms will fade as the sun sets.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM Storms. High: 89°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM Storms. High: 87°

Thursday: Numerous storms possible. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast