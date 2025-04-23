Warm temperatures continue, but storm chances return tomorrow afternoon

Headlines

VERY WARM TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY

STRAY STORM CHANCE THURSDAY PM. BETTER CHANCE FRIDAY PM

Enjoy a very mild evening with temperatures mainly in the 70s. The skies will be clear, making it a great time to get out and enjoy.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s in most locations. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, with only a very small chance of a few isolated showers flaring up in the afternoon. If you do encounter one, it should be brief, and there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Friday will have the better chance for storms. In fact, they could be quite numerous on Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Those with outdoor plans should be cautious, as lightning and locally heavy downpours will be the main threats. While a random thunderstorm warning is possible, no widespread severe weather is expected.

Once the front passes on Friday, the weekend is expected to be dry and much cooler. On Saturday, some clouds may linger in the morning but should clear out to allow for sunshine. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Stray PM showers/storm High: 82°

Friday: Partly cloudy. PM storms likely. High: 75

Saturday: Clouds decrease. Cooler temps. High: 64°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast