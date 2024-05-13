Warm today with increasing clouds. Showers arrive late

Headlines



WARM & MAINLY DRY TODAY

SHOWERS & STORMS TOMORROW

SEVERE WEATHER NOT EXPECTED

Temperatures today will climb above normal once again with highs that will be in the upper 70s to right around 80°. Clouds will increase throughout the day but we should remain dry until after sunset in most locations. A few showers could sneak into western locations this afternoon.

Once the rain arrives it will be with us off and on all day tomorrow and into Wednesday morning before they move out. Tuesday isn't washout as there will be breaks in the rain but you'll need to prepare for showers at any point.

It will be feast or famine with the rain chances. Some area easily will get over an inch of rain. Other areas could stay under an inch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase. Warm. High: 80°

Overnight: Showers & storms. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Areas of rain. Spot thunder. High: 71°

Wednesday: Morning showers. Then partly cloudy. High: 74°

