Warm, windy, and dry Tuesday will be followed by daily rain chances into the weekend

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WARM AND WINDY TUESDAY

ALMOST DAILY RAIN CHANCES INTO THE WEEKEND

NO DAY IS A COMPLETE WASHOUT

The mild temperatures from today will continue into the evening and overnight hours. It does remain breezy, but look for temperatures to only slowly fall back down into the 70s this evening and then the 60s overnight.

WRTV

Most of Tuesday will be dry. Rain chances will return only in the evening hours. It will be a very warm day to get out and about, with temperatures in the low 80s. The record is 85 degrees. We probably won't reach it, but it will still be quite warm for this time of year. There will be a breeze, but it will be a worthwhile trade-off.

WRTV

Starting late Tuesday and continuing into the rest of the week, there will be a daily chance of rain. No day will be a washout, but you will want to have the umbrella handy. For Wednesday, the rain is more likely in the morning and evening. Later on Thursday and into Friday, the chances will continue.

WRTV

The last of the fronts will arrive Saturday, and then we will start to dry out for Easter Sunday, which might end up being dry. Overall, though, some areas—mainly north of Indy—will see several inches of rain before we begin to clear out.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy - Breezy Low: 64°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy - Storms late High: 82°

Wednesday: Morning rain then mostly cloudy. High: 68°

Thursday: Period of rain. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast