Warmer Friday and Saturday; cooling again Sunday

Headlines



SOME SUNSHINE RETURNS

MOSTLY DRY STRETCH

WARMING INTO SATURDAY; COOLING AGAIN SUNDAY

Friday should be a pleasant day with dry weather and some sunshine. After a brisk morning, temperatures warm into the upper 70s or low 80s this afternoon.

WRTV

Friday evening is dry with more cloud cover. Temperatures fall through the 70s for your Friday night plans.

WRTV

Saturday will start with some sunshine. Skies are more cloudy late in the day. An isolated shower chance is possible Saturday evening, but most will stay dry. Temperatures are closer to normal Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WRTV

After a cold front Saturday evening, temperatures and humidity drop again Sunday. The day is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs stay below normal - in the 70s - looking ahead to next week. There will be little to no rain chances through the 7-Day forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 65°

Saturday: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 83°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast