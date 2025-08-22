Warmer Friday and Saturday; cooling again Sunday

Headlines
- SOME SUNSHINE RETURNS
- MOSTLY DRY STRETCH
- WARMING INTO SATURDAY; COOLING AGAIN SUNDAY
Friday should be a pleasant day with dry weather and some sunshine. After a brisk morning, temperatures warm into the upper 70s or low 80s this afternoon.
Friday evening is dry with more cloud cover. Temperatures fall through the 70s for your Friday night plans.
Saturday will start with some sunshine. Skies are more cloudy late in the day. An isolated shower chance is possible Saturday evening, but most will stay dry. Temperatures are closer to normal Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
After a cold front Saturday evening, temperatures and humidity drop again Sunday. The day is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Highs stay below normal - in the 70s - looking ahead to next week. There will be little to no rain chances through the 7-Day forecast.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. High: 82°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 65°
Saturday: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 83°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High: 77°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast