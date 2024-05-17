Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer into the weekend with some rain chances

TK1.png
wx
TK1.png
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 07:59:31-04

Headlines

  • SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY
  • HEAT BUILDS THIS WEEKEND
  • POP STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Temperatures today will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible off and on throughout the day but no prolonged rain is expected.

TK3.png

Temperatures will climb over the weekend into the 80° range tomorrow and then into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Both days will features plenty of sunshine. Saturday a few pop up storms will be possible in the afternoon while Sunday looks completely dry.

TK2.png

Temperatures will remain warm into next week with the chance of severe weather returning Tuesday into Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. High: 76°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy- Spot storm. High: 80°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018