Warmer into the weekend with some rain chances

SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY

HEAT BUILDS THIS WEEKEND

POP STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Temperatures today will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible off and on throughout the day but no prolonged rain is expected.

Temperatures will climb over the weekend into the 80° range tomorrow and then into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Both days will features plenty of sunshine. Saturday a few pop up storms will be possible in the afternoon while Sunday looks completely dry.

Temperatures will remain warm into next week with the chance of severe weather returning Tuesday into Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. High: 76°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy- Spot storm. High: 80°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast