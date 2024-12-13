Warmer over the weekend but with rain chances

Headlines



MOSTLY CLOUDY & COLD TODAY

BIG WARMING TREND THIS WEEKEND

RAIN RETURNS SATURDAY EVENING

Skies will be mostly cloudy today with chilly temperatures. Highs will struggle to get above freezing in northern locations with southern locations climbing into the upper 30s. Once we get past today a nice warming trend will head our way.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid 40s and then on Sunday we will jump into the low 50s. With the warm though will come rain chances.

The daytime hours will be dry but the evening will turn wet. Keep this in mind if you have plans to check out Christmas displays tomorrow evening. It looks to be a fairly solid band of rain that will move through.

Sunday the showers will be more scattered in nature.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy High: 35°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 25°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Evening rain. High: 47°

Sunday: Sct. showers. High: 52°

