Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer over the weekend but with rain chances

TK5.png
wrtv
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • MOSTLY CLOUDY & COLD TODAY
  • BIG WARMING TREND THIS WEEKEND
  • RAIN RETURNS SATURDAY EVENING

Skies will be mostly cloudy today with chilly temperatures. Highs will struggle to get above freezing in northern locations with southern locations climbing into the upper 30s. Once we get past today a nice warming trend will head our way.

TK6.png

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid 40s and then on Sunday we will jump into the low 50s. With the warm though will come rain chances.

TK1.png

The daytime hours will be dry but the evening will turn wet. Keep this in mind if you have plans to check out Christmas displays tomorrow evening. It looks to be a fairly solid band of rain that will move through.

TK4.png

Sunday the showers will be more scattered in nature.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy High: 35°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 25°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Evening rain. High: 47°
Sunday: Sct. showers. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk