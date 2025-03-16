Warmer start to open the week with sunshine

Headlines



SUNNY ST. PATRICK'S DAY

ABOVE NORMAL START TO THE WEEK

RAIN RETURNS WEDNESDAY

After a brief cool down Sunday temperatures will once again get back above normal heading to start to the week. It will be a chilly start to your St. Patrick's Day but we will warm quickly and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the 70s in a lot of locations. Get out there and enjoy.

Wednesday will be mild as well and it will start dry. Look for rain to return in the evening and follow that storm system moving through we will see cooler temperatures again on Thursday. A few snow flakes will mix in potentially Thursday morning as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Overnight Monday: Mainly clear. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy - Rain late. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast