Warmer temperatures arrive over the weekend

  • COLD BUT BRIGHT TODAY
  • WARMER AIR RETURNS OVER THE WEEKEND
  • RAIN DEVELOPS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

Today will be a quiet day of weather with cold temperatures in place once again. Highs will be right around 32° with wind chill values ranging from 15°-20°. Skies will be mostly sunny so you will need those sunglasses.

Warmer temperatures arrive over the weekend. We'll be in the 40s tomorrow and the all the way into the low 50s on Sunday.

Saturday and most of Sunday will be dry. Rain will move back into the area late Sunday night after 9pm.

That rain lingers into Monday but it stay all rain. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s still. Eventually colder temp do return for the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 32°
Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 21°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 42°
Sunday: Warmer. Clouds increase with rain late. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

