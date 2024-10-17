Warmer temperatures build in over the weekend

Headlines



TEMPERATURES WILL MODERATE INTO THE WEEKEND

NIGHTS REMAIN COOL

SUNNY SKIES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

After the coldest morning of the fall season so far temperatures will get back into the 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as well making for a pleasant afternoon.

WRTV

Clear skies allow temperatures to tumble once again. It won't be quite as cold tomorrow morning but it will fall into the mid 30s overnight.

WRTV

Tomorrow jumps into the upper 60s and then into the 70s for the weekend with sunny skies.

WRTV

Any outdoor activities will be in great shape including all football games.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 63°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast