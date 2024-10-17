Watch Now
Warmer temperatures build in over the weekend

Headlines

  • TEMPERATURES WILL MODERATE INTO THE WEEKEND
  • NIGHTS REMAIN COOL
  • SUNNY SKIES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

After the coldest morning of the fall season so far temperatures will get back into the 60s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as well making for a pleasant afternoon.

Clear skies allow temperatures to tumble once again. It won't be quite as cold tomorrow morning but it will fall into the mid 30s overnight.

Tomorrow jumps into the upper 60s and then into the 70s for the weekend with sunny skies.

Any outdoor activities will be in great shape including all football games.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 63°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 37°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

