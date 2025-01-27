Watch Now
Windy and warmer this week

Headlines

  • WARMER WEEK
  • GUSTY WINDS
  • RAIN FRIDAY

A much warmer night is ahead. However, 30 mph+ gusts will make it feel colder. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected.

Sunshine dominates again tomorrow. Temperatures climb above average setting the tone for the rest of the week.

Wind gusts tomorrow will increase during the afternoon into the evening.

High temperatures will push 50 degrees to end the week. Our next storm system Friday delivers rain to Central Indiana.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Windy & warmer. Low: 28°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 44°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

