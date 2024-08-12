Warmer temps and rain chances return to the forecast this week

Headlines



CLOUDS INCREASE TODAY

RAIN CHANCES RETURN BY THURSDAY

WARMER TEMPS RETURN AS WELL

After a cool start this morning where once again temperatures were in the 40s and 50s it will turn into a pleasant afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on but most of the rain should hold off. A sprinkle at best would be possible.

Another comfortable night for us with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies.

The next decent chance of rain will arrive on Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase PM High: 80°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Comfortable Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast