Warmer temps and rain chances return to the forecast this week

Headlines
- CLOUDS INCREASE TODAY
- RAIN CHANCES RETURN BY THURSDAY
- WARMER TEMPS RETURN AS WELL
After a cool start this morning where once again temperatures were in the 40s and 50s it will turn into a pleasant afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on but most of the rain should hold off. A sprinkle at best would be possible.
Another comfortable night for us with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies.
The next decent chance of rain will arrive on Thursday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Clouds increase PM High: 80°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Comfortable Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 82°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast