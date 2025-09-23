Warmer Tuesday; rain chances return tonight

Headlines



CLOUDY BUT MOSTLY DRY TUESDAY

RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT

ADDITIONAL RAIN CHANCES THROUGH END OF WEEK

SUNSHINE RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

After a foggy start this morning, it is a cloudy day Tuesday. It should stay rain-free for most of the day, and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, with highs near 80°.

WRTV

If you have evening plans, be prepared that a few rain showers are possible, but most of your evening plans will go on uninterrupted.

WRTV

Rain becomes a bit more widespread overnight and into Wednesday morning.

WRTV

Wednesday is not a wash-out, but there are some periods of rain on and off through the day. Downpours and thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will be cooler again tomorrow, with highs in the low 70s.

WRTV

After a few more shower chances Thursday and Friday, we'll dry out and see some sunshine as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal this weekend, with highs climbing near 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain chance late. High: 80°

Overnight: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. Low: 66°

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Thunderstorm possible. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast