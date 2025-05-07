Warmer Wednesday; few rain showers tonight and Thursday

Headlines



WARM & MAINLY DRY WEDNESDAY

FEW SHOWERS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

LOOKING DRY FRIDAY THROUGH WEEKEND

Enjoy a break from the rain during the day Wednesday. Highs warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Late this evening, there could be a stray shower, but there is a better chance for rain showers overnight and into Thursday. It shouldn't be a complete wash tomorrow, but it will be a bit cooler with highs near 70°.

Rain ends Thursday evening and clouds clear, leaving us with sunny skies Friday. Temperatures continue to warm through the weekend, which is still looking dry with lots of sunshine to enjoy.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 76°

Overnight: Few rain showers. Low: 56°

Thursday: Few rain showers & cooler. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast