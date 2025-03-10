Warmest air of the year with plenty of sunshine this week

Headlines



VERY MILD ALL WEEK LONG

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL TOMORROW

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

We will continue to enjoy mild temperatures all week the warmest day being on Friday. Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine for everyone. However, there will be a big temperature spread tomorrow. We are all still above normal but highs in the northern locations may struggle to get to 60° while southern locations will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow is the statewide tornado drill. You should hear the sirens go off at 10:15 am as well as weather radios. There is no threat of storms tomorrow so this is only a test. If you have a siren near your house that doesn't go off please let town officials know so it can get fixed. Also use this time to go through emergency plans with your family.

The rest of the week features even warmer temperatures.

A cold front late Friday will bring the chance of some strong to severe storms to the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 72°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Shower possible late High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast