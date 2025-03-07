Watch Now
Warmest temperatures of the year on the way for next week

  • LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS THIS EVENING
  • SPRING FORWARD SATURDAY NIGHT
  • VERY WARM NEXT WEEK

Some rain showers will be possible this evening if you are going to be out and about. Most of them should be south of Indy and very light and out of the area by midnight. Once they clear the area we are in for a beautiful stretch of weather. Skeis will clear tomorrow morning for lots of sunshine in the afternoon. It will still be seasonable tomorrow with a high around 48°. However, Sunday we warm into the upper 50s and then Monday looks terrific with highs in the mid 60s.

Of course over the weekend don't forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour as daylight saving time begins. This will make sunrise a bit later but it will then stay light longer into the evening hours.

Next week we are on track for the warmest air of the season. 70s should arrive by Tuesday and then stick around much of the week. The next chance of rain will be late Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable. High: 48°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 66°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - Windy. High: 71

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

