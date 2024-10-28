Warming back to up near record highs by tomorrow

Headlines



WARMING BACK UP

NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES

RAIN RETURNS ON HALLOWEEN

Temperatures today will be back above normal as we climb to right around 70°. There will be some high cloud cover that will filter in this afternoon but we remain dry.

It stays warmer overnight and that will set us up for two very warm days in a row. Look for highs both tomorrow and Wednesday to be in the low 80s.

A cold front will bring rain chances back on Thursday. Right now it looks like rain develops mid-morning and lasts through mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 70° to start the day and then we will see temperatures fall in the afternoon and evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 70°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Mild Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Warm - Near record highs High: 82°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Still warm. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast