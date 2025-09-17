Warming through the end of the week; cooling with rain chances this weekend

Headlines



TEMPERATURES NEARING 90°

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

COOLING THIS WEEKEND

We're in the middle of a warm and dry week. Today's skies are mostly sunny. We'll warm quickly to the 80° mark by midday, and then continue to climb to the upper 80s this afternoon.

WRTV

Air quality will be in the "unhealthy for some" category today, as we have warm, stagnant air and high ozone levels. If you are sensitive to air quality (typically older adults, kids, or people with pre-existing health conditions), you may want to limit outdoor time today. The general public can go on about their day like normal.

WRTV

High temperatures will be closer to the 90° mark on Thursday and Friday. Both days are again looking dry and mostly sunny.

WRTV

Changes are on the way this weekend. Saturday there could be a stray shower or two, but a lot of the day is looking dry. There is a better chance for rain Sunday, especially late in the day.

WRTV

Rain and thunderstorms look a bit more likely on Monday, and a few showers may linger into Tuesday.

Temperatures fall through the mid 80s this weekend, and we land in the low 80s early next week. These temperatures are cooler compared to the 90s we could potentially see this week, but they're still above normal for mid-September (normal is in the upper 70s).

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Overnight: Low: 61°

Thursday: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 90°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast