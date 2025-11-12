Warming Trend Continues Into The Weekend With Plenty Of Sun

Headlines



NORTHERN LIGHTS POSSIBLE AGAIN TONIGHT

WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND

TEMPERATURES PEAK ON SATURDAY AROUND 70°

What a spectacular display of the northern lights across the state last night! There will be another chance to see them tonight, although there will be a bit more cloud cover and the lights won’t be as strong. Still, it’s worth a look if you live away from city lights or are able to get to a dark area.

WRTV

Temperatures will start around the freezing mark on Thursday and then warm into the upper 50s, with plenty of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy, but all in all, it will be a very nice day for almost mid-November.

WRTV

If you have plans this weekend, you’ll be in good shape. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 70°.

WRTV

It will be a bit cooler and more seasonable on Sunday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will return late Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. High: 57°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 62°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & windy. High: 70°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast