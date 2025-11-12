Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming Trend Continues Into The Weekend With Plenty Of Sun

Northern lights possible again tonight. Warming into the weekend
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • NORTHERN LIGHTS POSSIBLE AGAIN TONIGHT
  • WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND
  • TEMPERATURES PEAK ON SATURDAY AROUND 70°

What a spectacular display of the northern lights across the state last night! There will be another chance to see them tonight, although there will be a bit more cloud cover and the lights won’t be as strong. Still, it’s worth a look if you live away from city lights or are able to get to a dark area.

TK1.png

Temperatures will start around the freezing mark on Thursday and then warm into the upper 50s, with plenty of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy, but all in all, it will be a very nice day for almost mid-November.

TK2.png

If you have plans this weekend, you’ll be in good shape. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 70°.

TK4.png

It will be a bit cooler and more seasonable on Sunday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will return late Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. High: 57°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 62°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & windy. High: 70°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.