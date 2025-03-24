Watch Now
Warming trend this week with come with numerous rain chances

  • LIGHT RAIN CHANCES FOR TUESDAY
  • WARMER TEMPS BY THE END OF THE WEEK
  • MONITORING WEEKEND STORM THREAT

Scattered showers will be possible for Tuesday morning's commute for some. Best chance of the rain will be south of Indy and all the rain should be very light if you see it at all. The day is not a washout by any means. Temperatures will be running a bit below normal in the low 50s.

Rainfall totals will be very light. Generally under a 0.25" and that is only in southern locations. A second round of showers in northern locations might bring some additional rainfall in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry. A few spotty showers will be possible on Thursday but the better rain chances will be Friday and into the weekend. We will have to monitor Sunday for possibly some severe weather.

With the warming trend will come warmer temperatures as we climb into the 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Showers develop Low: 40°
Tuesday: Scattered showers at times. High: 53°
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High: 55°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Spot shower. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

