We are finally enjoying a brief break from the humidity

Headlines



COOLEST OVERNIGHT LOWS IN NEARLY TWO WEEKS FOR SOME

WEDNESDAY IS THE PICK OF THE WEEK

HEAT & HUMIDITY BUILD FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The winds of change arrived early this morning, and we are now bringing in a much more comfortable air mass for the next 36 hours. It is a brief break, but we will take it nonetheless. This evening will be great—sunny, with a nice breeze and temperatures in the 80s.

wrtv

Overnight temperatures will be the coolest in nearly two weeks for many locations. We will drop into the 60s, with some areas potentially reaching the upper 50s under a clear sky. You can give the air conditioners a break overnight.

wrtv

Tomorrow is the pick of the week. It will be sunny and warm but with low humidity. Get out and enjoy, but wear that sunscreen, as the UV index will be very high. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s.

wrtv

The humidity will climb again on Thursday, and the holiday weekend will become hot and humid once more. It looks dry on the 4th, but some storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

wrtv

Don't cancel your plans because of the storms. They will be spotty, and the heat is likely the bigger issue.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and comfortable Low: 65°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Thursday: Humidity jumps. Mostly sunny. High: 90°

4th of July: Mostly sunny & hot. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast