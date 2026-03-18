We will welcome the return of warmer temperatures as spring arrives

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WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND

A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THURSDAY MORNING

70S FOR MOST OVER FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

We have finally moved the snow, clouds, and winter-like temperatures out of the area. It will still be jacket weather this evening, but temperatures will be much more seasonable in the 40s, dropping into the mid-30s overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy before more clouds begin to increase overnight.

WRTV

We will warm up quickly on Wednesday, but be on the lookout for a few showers in the morning. They will be light and scattered, with the best chance of seeing them north and east of Indy. Areas to the south should remain mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will eventually climb into the low 60s, with skies becoming mostly sunny for everyone.

WRTV

As we look ahead to the weekend, temperatures will warm right on cue. Spring officially arrives at 10:46 AM, and highs will be in the low 70s on Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

WRTV

Saturday will be just as warm for everyone. However, some areas south of I-70 may have a chance to reach 80°. To the north, it might be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but still above normal for this time of year. Sunday will also be mild, with just a chance of a few light showers.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36°

Thursday: Spot am shower. Then partly cloudy High: 62°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 72°

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 73°

Sunday: Partly cloudy - Spot shower possible. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast