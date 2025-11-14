Weekend forecast: From a warm & windy Saturday to a cool but sunny Sunday

Headlines



WARM AND WINDY SATURDAY

COOLER BUT SEASONABLE SUNDAY

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN IS LATE MONDAY

It will be a great evening for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures climbed into the 70s in most locations today and will only slowly fall back into the 60s this evening and eventually into the 50s. Not bad at all for this time of year.

wrtv

Saturday will bring another day of very warm temperatures. The last average 70° reading for Indy is November 3rd, but we will reach that number again on Saturday afternoon.

WRTV

With the warmth, however, will come a lot of wind. Look for wind gusts to reach around 35 mph Saturday afternoon. While it will be gusty, anytime temperatures are in the 70s this time of year, get outside and take advantage of it.

WRTV

Sunday will bring cooler temperatures. While cooler, it will be a return to more seasonable levels in the low 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

WRTV

The next chance of precipitation will be Monday night into Tuesday. The forecast is currently trending toward rain, but as you can see on the Truecast below, some mixed precipitation may be possible in northern areas.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 56°

Saturday: Warm & windy. Partly cloudy High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. High: 52°

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds. High: 51°

Tuesday: Rain showers. High: 46°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast