Weekend forecast looks bright and more comfortable

Headlines



SPOT STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

VERY NICE WEEKEND AHEAD

SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

It is still a bit unsettled today with just some spotty storm chances. Brief heavy rain and some lightning will be the main threat. The overall trend today will be for clouds to decrease in the afternoon. The humidity will slowly decrease throughout the day setting us up for a nice weekend.

wrtv

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine. Saturday will be more comfortable in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is warmer with partly cloudy skies.

wrtv

Next week looks seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s. Some storms are possible Monday into Tuesday and we'll have to keep an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Beryl which will make landfall in Texas over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot storms. High: 84°

Overnight: Clearing & less humid. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast