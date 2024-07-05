Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend forecast looks bright and more comfortable

TK4.png
wrtv
TK4.png
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jul 05, 2024

Headlines

  • SPOT STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY
  • VERY NICE WEEKEND AHEAD
  • SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

It is still a bit unsettled today with just some spotty storm chances. Brief heavy rain and some lightning will be the main threat. The overall trend today will be for clouds to decrease in the afternoon. The humidity will slowly decrease throughout the day setting us up for a nice weekend.

TK2.png

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine. Saturday will be more comfortable in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is warmer with partly cloudy skies.

TK1.png

Next week looks seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s. Some storms are possible Monday into Tuesday and we'll have to keep an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Beryl which will make landfall in Texas over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Spot storms. High: 84°
Overnight: Clearing & less humid. Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 81°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018