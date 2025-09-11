Weekend Heat: Temperatures Approach 90° While Drought Expands

Headlines



DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE

TEMPERATURES CLIMB TO AROUND 90 THIS WEEKEND

LAST SUNSET 8PM SUNSET OF THE YEAR TONIGHT

Another quiet and mild evening of weather across the area. Look for mainly clear skies and temperatures cooling down into the 70s. One thing to note: tonight is the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year. We won't have another sunset after 8 p.m. until the end of March next year.

WRTV

Friday will be a sunny day across the board. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s. Even though we are warming up, the humidity will still remain low.

WRTV

The core of the heat will arrive over the weekend. Starting Sunday and continuing through much of next week, we will see high temperatures around 90°.

WRTV

While it will be dry, I would expect the roof to be closed for the Colts game because of the heat. As for rain, a few isolated showers or storms may sneak into the area, but don't get your hopes up too much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 59°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast