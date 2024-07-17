Welcomed pattern change comes with a few spot showers

Headlines



SPOT DOWNPOUR TODAY

PATTERN CHANGE THIS EVENING

GREAT WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND

A cold front will bring a much need pattern change to the area this afternoon. There could be one last round of a few isolated downpours this afternoon. Mainly east and southeast of Indy. They likely won't be severe. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

wx

The humidity will drop this afternoon and that will lead to a more comfortable day as it goes on. It also sets us up for a near perfect day tomorrow with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the mid 70s.

wrtv

If you have weekend plans you are in great shape. The sunshine and low humidity will continue with temperatures climbing into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Spot pm storm. High: 84°

Overnight: Mainly clear. Humidity drops. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast