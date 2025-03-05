Watch Now
Wet and windy Wednesday; snow showers possible tonight

MT 2.png
Headlines

  • FALLING TEMPERATURES TODAY
  • WET & WINDY
  • SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Rain becomes more scattered on Wednesday. A few pockets of rain could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. It stays windy, with gusts 35+ mph possible.

MT 1.png

We feel the impacts of the cold front today as temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon then the 30s this evening.

MT 3.png

The falling temperatures could mean a transition to a rain/snow mix by the evening commute, then all snow showers this evening. A brief slushy snow accumulation up to half an inch of snow is possible, mainly in grassy areas.

MT 4.png

Precipitation ends Thursday morning. Clouds clear through the day with highs a bit below average in the low 40s. Temperatures gradually warm Friday into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered showers. Windy. Temperatures falling through the 40s.
Overnight: Snow showers early. Low: 27°
Thursday: Clouds clearing. Breezy. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

