Wet and windy Wednesday; snow showers possible tonight

FALLING TEMPERATURES TODAY

WET & WINDY

SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Rain becomes more scattered on Wednesday. A few pockets of rain could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. It stays windy, with gusts 35+ mph possible.

We feel the impacts of the cold front today as temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon then the 30s this evening.

The falling temperatures could mean a transition to a rain/snow mix by the evening commute, then all snow showers this evening. A brief slushy snow accumulation up to half an inch of snow is possible, mainly in grassy areas.

Precipitation ends Thursday morning. Clouds clear through the day with highs a bit below average in the low 40s. Temperatures gradually warm Friday into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers. Windy. Temperatures falling through the 40s.

Overnight: Snow showers early. Low: 27°

Thursday: Clouds clearing. Breezy. High: 41°

