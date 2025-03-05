Wet and windy Wednesday; snow showers possible tonight

Headlines
- FALLING TEMPERATURES TODAY
- WET & WINDY
- SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING
Rain becomes more scattered on Wednesday. A few pockets of rain could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. It stays windy, with gusts 35+ mph possible.
We feel the impacts of the cold front today as temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon then the 30s this evening.
The falling temperatures could mean a transition to a rain/snow mix by the evening commute, then all snow showers this evening. A brief slushy snow accumulation up to half an inch of snow is possible, mainly in grassy areas.
Precipitation ends Thursday morning. Clouds clear through the day with highs a bit below average in the low 40s. Temperatures gradually warm Friday into next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered showers. Windy. Temperatures falling through the 40s.
Overnight: Snow showers early. Low: 27°
Thursday: Clouds clearing. Breezy. High: 41°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast