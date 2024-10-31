Watch Now
Wet Halloween forecast but drying out for Trick-or-Treating

  • RAIN MID-MORNING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON
  • WINDY AND TURNING COLDER THIS EVENING
  • MORE SEASONABLE THIS WEEKEND

A cold front will bring needed rainfall to the area today. It won't be a drought busting rain but we will take whatever we can get. The good news though is that most of the rain will be out of the area for Trick-or-Treating hours so that is good news.

A few showers may linger in far eastern locations but otherwise is should be dry for the kiddos as they head out. The high today will be in the low 70s around the noon hour. We then will fall in the 60s with gusty winds this evening.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cooler with a high in the upper 50s. We then will warm back into the 60s and 70s over the weekend. If heading to Taylor Swift or going to be out and about this weekend it will be mainly dry. A few showers will be possible on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Showers & storms. Windy High: 71°
Overnight: Much colder - Windy. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 59°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

