Wet, windy weather midweek

Tuesday evening is cloudy with a few light rain showers or drizzle. It shouldn't be a complete wash for evening plans. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 50s.

During the overnight, rain will pick up in intensity, although it looks to stay mainly south of Indianapolis. Wind also picks up. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is windy and wet. Some wind gusts 25 - 30 mph are possible. Keep this in mind if you have any Halloween decorations in your yard - make sure they are secure. Highest rain totals will be for areas south of Indianapolis.

Rain showers will linger into portions of Thursday as well, but the showers will become more scattered.

On Friday, rain will end and clouds may slowly try to clear, meaning it should be dry for Halloween Trick-or-Treating.

It's looking mostly dry Saturday, but some rain could return Sunday. Don't forget early Sunday morning clocks will fall back one hour as we end Daylight Saving Time.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Breezy with rain showers. Low: 44°

Wednesday: Wet and windy. High: 55°

Thursday: Scattered showers continue. High: 55°

Halloween Friday: Partly cloudy, a little breezy. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast