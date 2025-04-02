Wind advisory and a round of severe storms Wednesday

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY 8 AM WEDNESDAY - 1 AM THURSDAY

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WEDNESDAY EVENING

FLOODING CONCERNS THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Stay weather aware Wednesday. There is a chance for severe weather this evening.

Wednesday morning is starting with some rain and thunderstorms, but these storms will not become severe. Wind gusts peak this afternoon around 50 mph outside of thunderstorms. These gusty winds could do some damage. Be sure to charge your phone during the day in case we see any power outages.

WRTV

Severe weather is most likely in the 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. timeframe. Damaging wind gusts, at times 70+ mph, are the most likely impact tonight. Flash flooding could also occur. Remember not to drive through any standing water in roads tonight or Thursday morning. Large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible in this evening's storms.

WRTV

Additional rounds of rain Thursday, Friday, and this weekend, could be heavy at times.

WRTV

Rain totals are highest for the southern portions of the state. Expect river levels to rise and flooding to occur as we get to the weekend.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Windy. PM severe thunderstorms. High: 79°

Overnight: Storms ending. Showers possible. Low: 56°

Thursday: Periods of rain. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast