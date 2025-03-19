Watch Now
Wind and storms Wednesday; severe risk this evening

Headlines

  • WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY
  • STRONG, POSSIBLY SEVERE STORMS
  • MUCH COOLER THURSDAY

Stay weather aware Wednesday as we have wind and storms in the forecast. A wind advisory is in place from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. with wind gusts 45+ miles per hour possible.

The day itself is dry and mild. This evening, rain and storms move into the area. Storms could be strong or severe.

Gusty winds are the primary impact. A few tornadoes could form. Storms were producing hail over Iowa early this morning, so as the system moves to Indiana, we could also see some hail this evening. Storms are most likely in the 5 p.m. through 1 a.m. timeframe.

Most precipitation exits overnight, but a few showers linger into Thursday. Temperatures fall into the 30s or 40s Thursday, meaning precipitation could be a rain/snow mix.

Friday is dry and milder with highs in the upper 50s. There could be a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Windy and mild. PM thunderstorms. High: 66°
Overnight: Thunderstorms early. Breezy with showers. Low: 38°
Thursday: Cooler with rain/snow showers. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

