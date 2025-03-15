Wind continues with more storms possible again this afternoon

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES

MORE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

SPOT SEVERE SOUTH AND EAST

It remains windy through much of the day today with the wind finally start to calm down as we work our way into the evening hours. Look for some gusts to be over 40mph still this afternoon.

More storms are likely as well. Most of them should be south and east of Indy with wind, hail and heavy rain the main threats. Some areas could see over an inch of rain this afternoon. There will be a fairly sharp cutoff though as you work your way north and west of Indy. Temperatures will still be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Some showers will linger early Sunday morning before tapering off. Sunday will be a much cooler day than we have seen so far this week.

The cool down is brief. We are back into the 50s with sun for St. Patrick's Day and then the 70s for Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sct. Storms. Windy. High: 73°

Overnight: Turning colder. Sct. showers. Low: 42°

Sunday: Showers end early. Mostly cloudy. High: 49°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast