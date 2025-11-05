Windy but mild Wednesday; cooler Thursday morning

Headlines



WIND GUSTS 30 MPH TODAY

COOLER THURSDAY MORNING

RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK

Enjoy a mild but windy day Wednesday. Temperatures will warm above normal, into the upper 60s, this afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny.

WRTV

Some wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible, so make sure any outdoor decorations are secure.

WRTV

Wind becomes more northerly this evening, which means temperatures will cool down this evening into the 40s, then into the 30s out the door Thursday.

WRTV

Thursday is a pleasant day with calming winds and highs in the upper 50s.

WRTV

Friday we will see a few rain showers, but the day is not a washout.

WRTV

Temperatures remain in the 60s Friday and Saturday, but they will take a tumble into the 40s on Sunday. The cooler air lingers into next week.

Be prepared out the door Monday and Tuesday mornings - you may need to find hat and gloves - as temperatures will start in the mid to upper 20s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Windy but mild. 30 mph gusts. High: 68°

Overnight: Cooler, still a little breezy. Low: 34°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Friday: Breezy with scattered rain showers. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast