Windy the next few days with above normal temperatures through Friday

  • GUSTY WINDS TODAY AND ESPECIALLY TOMORROW
  • SPOT SHOWER NORTH AND EAST TODAY
  • MILD THROUGH FRIDAY BUT MUCH COLDER OVER THE WEEKEND

We won't reach the 60's like the past few days we will climb above normal into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. The further west and south you are more in the way of sunshine. The further north and east the more clouds you can see and even a few spotty showers.

East of US 31 from Peru to Indy and then east of I-74 from Indy to Ohio will be the best chance of seeing some spotty showers. A rumble of thunder will be possible as well. Look for breezy conditions today with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow the wind gusts will be even higher. Could see some up to 50 mph. The good news is that we will have temperatures all the way into the low 60s in many locations.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy - Spot pm showers. Windy High: 53°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Breezy Low: 31°
Tomorrow: Very windy. Mild with partly cloudy skies High: 63°
Saturday: Much colder. Mostly sunny. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

