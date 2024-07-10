Windy today with decreasing clouds and below normal temperatures

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 4PM FOR SOME

DECREASING CLOUDS - PARTLY CLOUDY AFTERNOON

SEASONABLE TEMPS INTO THE WEEKEND

Drier weather will work in as the day goes on and by this afternoon skies will turn partly cloudy. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s once we get into that sunshine.

As our storm from yesterday departs it will remain windy throughout much of the day. Look for some gusts up to 40 mph before subsiding this evening. A Wind Advisory is in place for some counties from I-70 to the north until 4pm.

Once we get to tomorrow and into the weekend temperatures will be fairly seasonable in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy with just some spot afternoon storm chances.

Once we get to Sunday and next week highs will be back to around 90° with higher humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Windy with decreasing clouds. High: 76°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 84°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast