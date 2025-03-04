Windy Tuesday with widespread rain this evening

Headlines



WINDY, MILD TUESDAY

WIDESPREAD RAIN TUESDAY EVENING

SHOWERS CONTINUE WEDNESDAY

Tuesday is windy and mild with highs climbing near 60° by afternoon. An isolated shower is possible midday, but most will remain cloudy and dry. Be prepared for a more widespread rain after the evening commute. This evening's rain could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

WRTV

It is windy through Tuesday, but peak wind gusts will happen late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It remains windy through Wednesday.

WRTV

Showers are more scattered by Wednesday. Temperatures start near 50° in the morning, then fall through the 40s in the afternoon. Precipitation will change to a rain/snow mix, and possibly all snow by evening as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s. Up to 1" of slushy snow accumulation is possible.

WRTV

In total, Tuesday and Wednesday's rain totals could climb near 1" before rain ends Thursday. Another shower is possible on Friday before drying out this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, windy. PM rain. High: 60°

Overnight: Windy, rain. Thunderstorm possible. Low: 48°

Wednesday: Windy. Falling temperatures. Rain early turning to snow late. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast