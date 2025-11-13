Winter at Indiana State Parks: No off season for adventure

Think Indiana State Parks are only meant to visit during the warm months? Think again!

"We like to keep our visitors busy, so they don't forget about the park," said Angie Manuel, the Interpretive Manager for Indiana State Parks.

There are 24 State Parks across Indiana, along with several other state properties.

In the winter, there are a variety of activities you can do.

Maybe most notable is the toboggan run at Pokagon State Park in Angola. This toboggan run operates through the winter, with or without snow.

WRTV

You can strap on snowshoes for your hike at Indiana Dunes or Potato Creek State Parks (available for rent at the park).

You can hike through the canyon at Turkey Run State Park using ice spikes (also for rent at the park).

Cross-country skis are not available to rent, but skiing is welcome. Many parks have trails recommended for skiing.

While snowmobiling is not allowed at State Parks, Indiana DNR also operates over 200 miles of snowmobile trails in the northern portion of the state.

WRTV

During your adventures at the park, you may be able to see things you wouldn't typically see during summer visits.

"The leaves have fallen off the trees for the most part," said Manuel. "Sometimes that makes bird watching a little better."

Wildlife viewing in general can be better during winter visits to the parks.

"In the daytime, you'll see animals that are coming out because it is the warmest part of a winter day," continued Manuel. "You can look for animal tracks in the snow."

WRTV

Check park calendars for guided hiking opportunities. There is also the First Day Hike, which is led by park naturalists, to kick off every New Year.

If you'd like to stay for more than just a daytime hike, winter camping is still an option.

"RVs and trailers have advanced heating systems, so it makes the camping season longer," Manuel shared. "So they don't have to be uncomfortable."

If you don't have a camper, many parks have heated cabins available for lodging.

"They're super fun because you can play out in the park all day, get a little chill, and then head back to your cabin," said Manuel.

If you feel like you're getting cabin fever this winter, don't forget to spend a little time outdoors.

You can read more about all of Indiana's State Parks here.