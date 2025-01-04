Winter Storm Warning for most of the area Sunday and Monday

Headlines



WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MOST THE AREA

HEAVY SNOW FOR MANY - LOWER AMOUNTS NORTH

TRAVEL EXTREMELY DIFFICULT SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AM

One of the most impactful winter storms will move through the area Sunday morning through Monday afternoon with the brunt of the storm Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Travel will become extremely difficult especially south of I-70 where the heaviest of snow will fall. A Winter Storm Warning (pink color) will be in effect Sunday 10am through 1PM Monday. To the north it is Winter Weather Advisory (purple color) where snowfall totals will be a lot lower.

Snow will overspread the area mid-morning and then become heavy in the late afternoon and evening hours south of I-70. There will very sharp cut off from heavy snow to lighter amounts to the north so it is important to look at your county. This is NOT a 10" snow for everyone. However, there will be a pocket likely south of Indy but north of a Columbus to Bloomington line that will get over that number. The graphic below shows how sharp the cutoff potentially will be. Lighter colors + light snow totals.

Some mixing with sleet and maybe some freezing rain will be possible in southern locations. The further south the better the chance. This will especially be the case late Sunday as the precipitation tapers for a bit as the dry slot moves in. More snow will then fill back in overnight and for Monday. School cancellation will likely be widespread to the south but not guaranteed in northern locations where less snow falls. Below are expected snow totals for the duration of the storm.

The biggest questions will be where is the sharp cutoff from heavy to light snow occur to the north. It will be drastic! That line is likely somewhere along a line from Crawfordsville to Carmel to Muncie. A large swath of 5"-8" is likely in the warning area with again, isolated higher amounts into the double digits. From Bedford to Seymour south more icing will take place likely lowering your totals just a bit.

In conclusion, no matter how much snow you see travel will be tough. The wind will pick up and behind the storm temperatures will tumble. Please stay inside and not travel if possible in the higher snow areas and stay with WRTV for all the latest updates.

