Winter weather advisory: snow continues into early Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 A.M. TUESDAY

VERY COLD WEEK

A winter weather advisory is in place Monday evening, as snow is quickly pushing into the Hoosier state.

Snowfall rates up to 1" per hour are possible under the heaviest snow bands. Snow may just begin to accumulate during your evening commute. Visibility could be low at times as snow falls.

Snow continues to fall overnight and into early Tuesday morning, which is when the bulk of the snow accumulation will occur. Most areas of Central Indiana will see between 1-3" of snow, but a few isolated pockets of 4-5" of snow are possible, especially north of the Indy metro area.

Tuesday morning's commute could be slow going, as crews continue to clear snow out of the roads. There will likely be slick spots.

Snow ends early Tuesday morning, leading to a cold and cloudy day.

There could be a few snow showers Wednesday overnight, with additional snow chances possible Friday evening and overnight.

Temperatures stay below normal through the 7-Day Forecast, with Thursday and Thursday night looking the coolest.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This evening: Snow arriving. High: 33°

Overnight: Accumulating snow. Low: 24°

Tuesday: AM snow ending. Cloudy and cold. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast