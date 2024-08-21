Watch Now
Wonderful Wednesday forecast before heat arrives this weekend

Headlines

  • GORGEOUS WEATHER CONTINUES TODAY
  • BACK TO SEASONABLE TEMPS ON FRIDAY
  • HOT AND HUMID WEATHER NEXT WEEK

The great weather will continue today with sunny skies, low humidity and high temperatures in the mid 70s. No weather worries at all today in the forecast.

Overnight tonight temperatures will again fall back into the 40s in a lot of locations. The city and metro area will be in the low 50s. Either way, great sleeping weather and the last morning that we will be this cool.

Tomorrow will start a warming trend for both overnight lows and afternoon highs. Tomorrow we are near 80° with highs back to to seasonable levels on Friday.

Starting on Sunday we get back to 90° with higher humidity. We stay in the 90s for several days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Overnight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 52°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

