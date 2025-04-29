Severe threat has ended but look for showers into the overnight hours

Headlines



SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED

UNSETTLED WITH RAIN CHANCES REST OF THE WEEK

DRY BUT COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

The severe threat has ended for today but some showers will remain this evening and overnight. Also, be on the lookout for some high water in southern locations as we do still have some flooded areas. Looking ahead to tomorrow, showers will be around but most should be very light. Lots of dry hours for your Wednesday with highs around 70°

wrtv

The weather pattern will remain very unsettled the rest of the work week. Severe weather isn't expected but there will be scattered rain and storm chances through Friday.

wrtv

Once we get to the weekend we will dry out and have plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit cooler though with highs in the 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot showers. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Sct. showers & storms High: 72°

Thursday: Showers & storms. High: 75°

Friday: Spotty pm showers. High: 68°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast