VOTE NOW: Limiting Trick-or-Treat Hours

At least one nearby city wants to assign certain days for trick or treating in the name of safety.

Members of the Cincinnati City Council filed a motion to move trick or treating to early evening hours on a weekend, no matter what day of the week Halloween happens to fall.

The city currently observes trick or treating on Halloween between 6:00p.m. and 8 p.m.

Council members say moving the time one or two hours earlier would provide enough daylight and visibility for everyone.

A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association network found pedestrian deaths are 43% higher on Halloween.

It also found children between four- and eight-years old see a ten-fold increase in pedestrian deaths on Halloween.

Read more from WCPO, the Scripps station in Cincinnati about the possible move.

