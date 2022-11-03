VOTE NOW: Thanksgiving Dinner

Watch Now
Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 4:27 AM, Nov 03, 2022
The Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken instead of turkey this year.

A spokesperson for the foundation says, they are still excited to serve meals.
But, the extreme cost of turkey and the possibility of not being able to provide as many meals, forced them to make the move.

Meanwhile, a research from Wells-Fargo shows your Thanksgiving grocery shopping trip could cost you about 10% more this year.

WRTV wants to know if higher prices are forcing you to make changes to your Thanksgiving Day menu?

