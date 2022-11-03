VOTE NOW: Thanksgiving Dinner

The Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken instead of turkey this year.

A spokesperson for the foundation says, they are still excited to serve meals.

But, the extreme cost of turkey and the possibility of not being able to provide as many meals, forced them to make the move.

Meanwhile, a research from Wells-Fargo shows your Thanksgiving grocery shopping trip could cost you about 10% more this year.

WRTV wants to know if higher prices are forcing you to make changes to your Thanksgiving Day menu?