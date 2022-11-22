VOTE NOW: Unsealing the Delphi Documents

DELPHI, Ind. — A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing on Tuesday.

Following Allen's first hearing on Friday, Oct. 28, the documents in the case were sealed under court order. During the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22, a special judge could decide to unseal records for Richard Allen.

Allen, who has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years, has been charged with two counts of murder.

According to ISP, Allen was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 26 by the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force and then transported to Carroll County Jail. He was later transported to White County Jail, where he's currently being held.

According to online court records, an initial bond was set at $20 million for Allen on Oct. 28. On Monday, Oct. 31 Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland spoke during the official press conference and said Allen was being held without bond.

On Monday, Nov. 21 Allen's lawyers requested a bail hearing for their client.

Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, co-representing Allen, asked that Allen be released on his own recognizance or to have a reasonable bail set.

