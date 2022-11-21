Attorneys for Richard Allen file petition requesting release or "reasonable bail"

CARROLL COUNTY — Lawyers representing Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, have requested a bail hearing for their client.

Allen is currently jailed without bail in connection to the February 2017 deaths of German and Williams.

Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, co-representing Allen, asked that Allen be released on his own recognizance or to have a reasonable bail set.

The petition in part reads: “the defense has received and reviewed the probable cause affidavit that, as of the time of the filing of this motion, has been sealed.”

It continues, “because neither the proof of guilt is evident, nor the presumption of guilt strong, the Accused is seeking a hearing to release the Accused on his own recognizance or in the alternative to set a reasonable bail.

Allen and his attorneys will be in court on Tuesday for a public access hearing in Carroll County.

The hearing is scheduled to discuss the possible release of court documents to the public.