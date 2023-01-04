VOTE NOW: Youth Football Concerns

Watch Now
Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition following cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Darron Cummings/AP
A painting that shows the number of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is illuminated by candles during a prayer vigil outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 04:22:41-05

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The American Heart Association says cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, provided a small update to his nephew's condition in an interview with ESPN. He said Hamlin was resuscitated twice, once on the field and again when he got to the hospital.

The 24-year-old remains sedated on a ventilator as he continues to recover. Glenn said to multiple reporters that Hamlin is on his stomach to help take pressure off his lungs.

Hamlin attempted to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game. He stood up after the hit, but then immediately fell to the ground.

The game has been indefinitely postponed, and the NFL announced on Tuesday that it would not be played this week.

Support for the Buffalo Bills player has come from across the NFL and the sports world.

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," which you can find here. You can also find more information about Hamlin here.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the City of Buffalo, Niagara Parks said in a tweet.

Hamlin is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

League leaders discussed their decision not to continue the game on a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning.

Scripps' stations WCPO in Cincinnati and WKBW in Buffalo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

