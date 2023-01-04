VOTE NOW: Youth Football Concerns

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The American Heart Association says cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, provided a small update to his nephew's condition in an interview with ESPN. He said Hamlin was resuscitated twice, once on the field and again when he got to the hospital.

The 24-year-old remains sedated on a ventilator as he continues to recover. Glenn said to multiple reporters that Hamlin is on his stomach to help take pressure off his lungs.

Hamlin attempted to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game. He stood up after the hit, but then immediately fell to the ground.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The game has been indefinitely postponed, and the NFL announced on Tuesday that it would not be played this week.

Support for the Buffalo Bills player has come from across the NFL and the sports world.

We join the Buffalo Sabres, the Buffalo Bills and the entire sports community in keeping Damar Hamlin in our thoughts.

💛💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/fM64bguEFe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2023

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," which you can find here. You can also find more information about Hamlin here.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the City of Buffalo, Niagara Parks said in a tweet.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in Blue tonight at 9 pm in support of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the City of Buffalo. Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo.@BuffaloBills @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/l4ApqcxuvJ — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) January 3, 2023

Hamlin is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

League leaders discussed their decision not to continue the game on a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning.

Scripps' stations WCPO in Cincinnati and WKBW in Buffalo contributed to this report.