'We’re just out here helping each other': Brownsburg residents begin cleanup after tornado damage

Brownsburg— Residents of Brownsburg are working together to clean up after a tornado caused significant damage in the area Wednesday evening.

The storm, which struck between 9 and 10 p.m., affected homes and businesses in the Branches neighborhood and beyond.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.

For William Reed and his family, the tornado was an unexpected experience. He recalled hearing a sound like a "freight train" and quickly moving to the basement when the storm hit.

"It was a quick situation and within minutes, we were in the basement as water started coming in," Reed said. "It was when I heard the windows compress that I knew the roof had been torn off."

Though his family is safe, Reed has spent the day helping neighbors with the cleanup.

"We’re just out here helping each other," Reed said."

Neighbors Koby, Noble, and Antwon also pitched in, describing their neighborhood as more like family.

“We’re helping out because that's what neighbors do for each other," they said.

As cleanup efforts continue, residents are focused on clearing debris, contacting contractors and supporting each other through the recovery process.

The National Weather Service continues to assess the full extent of the damage, including impacts to local businesses such as Kohl's and Sur La Table.

