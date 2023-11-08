Business blames Stop 11 and Emerson construction for drop in revenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic issue continues to persist on the south side, and now a local business says they're taking a hit.

Indy's Burger Joint sits on the corner of Stop 11 and Emerson. They've been there for a few years.

WRTV

Business has been steady, so much so that a few other Indy's Burger Joints have opened up around town.

But lately, the south-side location has taken a major hit.

Staff there told WRTV they've seen business drop by 50% since construction started.

WRTV

"We've definitely seen our business slow down a bit," Sierra Underwood a server at the restaurant said. "I know with the no left turn it's hard to get in here."

Underwood says she has noticed a spike in delivery orders.

WRTV

"It's easier for people just to order and have someone else do the driving and pick it up," Underwood said.

Customers echoed the frustrations staff had at the restaurant.

"You see lines of traffic and it sucks that you can't turn left and yeah you just see a lot of traffic and it's always congested, it seems," Rita Wiley said.

Wiley says she's been coming to the burger joint since they opened and the recent construction has made the commute twice as long.

WRTV

"Come on people do your work, don't just sit around," Wiley said.

The construction has been ongoing.

WRTV previously reported the ambulance provider in the area experienced delays too.

WRTV

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said construction continues on Stop 11 with traffic shifting to new lanes by the end of this week.

