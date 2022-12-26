Children's Museum and dozens across central Indiana deal with burst pipes

CENTRAL INDIANA — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is dealing with burst pipes and so are many people as cold temperatures persist across Central Indiana.

Audra Blasdel, the VP of Operations at the Children's museum said she got a call Christmas Day.

"They called me from the museum, never a good thing on a holiday," Blasdel said. It was around 4:20 we had what they described as a waterfall happening in our welcome center."

According to Blasdel it was a sprinkler pipe that burst.

"That pipe was located out near the edge of our building. It froze, it broke, it snapped and the next thing you know you've got water everywhere," Blasdel said. As it thawed out that little ice plug that was holding it all together thawed and it just let loose."

The Museum is forced to close their doors until at least Tuesday, December 27th.

"Here we're looking at case work that could be impacted, we have carpet that could be impacted, electrical system that we have been able to isolate," Blasdel said. "We have HVAC systems that are potentially be impacted. Then building supplies and the things we need to run on a daily basis that was potentially impacted."

The Museum isn't the only place dealing with busted pipes.

In Greenwood one man, Joedy Davis noticed his pipes were frozen while trying to do laundry.

"Not only the water lines froze, the drain, the trap which holds water to prevent the sewer gas from coming back up in the house. That froze, so he had to cut his dry wall put a heater in here have it on it for 2 days to thaw it out." Davis said.

He had AquaPEX piping, which has the ability to expand and go back to place, so his pipes didn't burst. "If he had copper or CPVX or galvanized it's going to burst and he would have flooded for sure," Carter's My Plumber said.

Carter's My Plumber said they have fielded over a hundred calls.

The cold weather is to blame. It happens when pipes freeze and start to thaw.

If your pipes do freeze Carter's recommends calling a plumber to get heat through the pipe, you can use a space heater too.

If your pipes do burst you should shut off your main valve immediately and call a plumber.

In Downtown Indianapolis pipes also burst at The Assembly at the employee entrance.

No one was displaced and residents told WRTV they still have water.

There are things you can do to help prevent your pipes from bursting:

Insulate pipes in your crawl spaces and attic. Exposed pipes are the most susceptible to freezing and they can be insulated for as little as fifty cents per linear foot.

Wrap pipes with heat tape or thermostatically controlled heat cables. Heat cables are powered and keep problem areas warm when the temperature drops. Be sure to only use products approved by an independent testing organization.

Seal leaks that allow cold air inside, especially where pipes are located.

Look for areas near electrical wiring, dryer vents, and of course near pipes. Even a tiny opening can lead to frozen pipes. Use caulk or insulation to seal these areas.

Finally, before winter, disconnect outdoor hoses, and shut off and drain the water from pipes leading to outside faucets.

If your pipes do burst, Carter's recommends:

Once the cold weather hits, let hot and cold water drip, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. This provides pressure release in the pipe and is the only real way to keep pipes from freezing.

Keep your thermostat set at a constant temperature all day and night. Temperatures frequently drop overnight and can lead to frozen pipes if you do not maintain a consistent temperature inside your home.

Open all cabinet and other interior doors. Un-insulated pipes frequently run behind cabinets and opening the doors will allow heat to reach those un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls. Keeping other interior doors open will allow heat to flow throughout the home and protect pipes in every room of your house. However, make sure to keep your garage doors closed, as un-insulated pipes frequently run through garages.

If your pipes do burst they recommend shutting your water off and call a plumber immediately.

