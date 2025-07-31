What's new at the 2025 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, and this year's event comes with a variety of new things for everyone to see and enjoy.

Whether you go for the rides.

"We have 50 rides at the state fair," Von Scott, an inspector with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said. "We inspect every single ride that's set up. We just want to make sure that the public comes here and has a really good time."

Or the food.

"I want to make it a food destination," Joel McWaters, a vendor at this year's fair, exclaimed.

The Indiana State Fair works hard to have something for everyone.

WRTV

"We have a whole big campus that we want you to actually explore, so come and do everything that you can," LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community and Media Engagement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds, said.

This year, the fair promises to bring even more crowd-pleasers.

"We've got this great exhibit in the Harvest Pavilion... we brought back our Big Top Circus... we have the Hoosier Lottery free stage lineup... we've got a wolf show... Mighty Mike, strong man... we've got something at every turn," Lewis said.

While there are plenty of new things to do, make sure you come to the fair hungry.

WRTV

Everything from jalapeno popper pizza to bacon honey bun burgers is on the medu at the fairgrounds. More than 30 different food options will be available to attendees.

For many visitors, the foods are what bring them to the fair.

"I like to try all the other foods as well," Kelli Gresham said. "And then we always have a few food items that we want to eat while we're here, of course."

For others, spending an August in Indy is a way of life.

"I think it's a great opportunity to expand upon my family's heritage at the Indiana State Fair for over 50 years," McWaters exclaimed.

If you want to enjoy all there is to see and do, Lewis said to just make sure you come prepared.

"Be ready to go when you come in," he said.

The gates to the Indiana State Fair open Friday morning at 8 a.m. The final day of the fair is August 17.

